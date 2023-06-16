Authorities weigh in on storm damage following Friday morning storms in Cenla

(KALB) - Some Central Louisiana communities are dealing with damage on Friday, after storms with especially strong winds swept through our area overnight.

Grant Parish was one area hit by severe storms. We spoke to Grant Parish Sheriff, Steven McCain, who said they’re still working to clean up parts of the parish and restore power to some areas.

”We still have hundreds of houses that are without power across the parish,” McCain said. “And the west side of the parish still has some roads that are blocked. We’re waiting on utility companies to clear the power lines to open those roads to make sure that everything is safe before the trees are removed. So, please be patient; do not touch or get out and try to move downed power lines. Please be patient with us, we have worked throughout the night to clear as many roads as we can.”

Natchitoches Parish was also hit by the overnight storms. Tony Moran, with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, said they’re also working to clear roadways and restore power in some parts of the parish.

”We started receiving 911 calls throughout north Natchitoches Parish reporting trees down and utility lines down,” Moran said. “The trees were reported across north Natchitoches Parish roadways. Sheriff’s deputies responded to those areas, along with the parish highway department and state highway department. As of this morning, utility companies, state and parish, clean up crews are attempting to remove these trees from the roadway and clear the roadways.”

