Buckeye Panthers hold fundraising event for their football team

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers went to Oakwing Golf Course and played a few holes to get support for their football team.

The Panthers had 40 sponsors to support the football team this year to help them with travel, food and other things they may need during the season.

Head Coach Ben McLaughlin said that he is thankful for the Buckeye community.

“I grew up in a small town like Deville and everyone is involved,” said McLaughlin. “It is an excellent connection with our players and their families, and we have guys that don’t have sons on the team and still come out and buy season tickets.”

