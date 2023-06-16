Cody Ford’s celebrity softball game to feature pro athletes, KALB Sports Team

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The stars will be out in Pineville at the end of June for Cody Ford’s Celebrity Softball Game benefiting the Duffel of Dreams Organization.

The event on June 24 at Pineville High School will help raise awareness and funds for foster children in Central Louisiana.

Cody Ford, an offensive lineman with the Cincinnati Bengals, will bring several other NFL players down to Cenla to play in the softball game, including DJ Chark, John Leglue, Jaray Jenkins and Bobby Evans.

While most of the players on each team have current or recent athletic experience, the event will be a chance to see how the KALB Sports Team, consisting of Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison, fares against professional athletes. The KALB crew will be split up among the teams with Dylan playing on Ford’s team, while Elijah and Mary Margaret will be on Danielle Poteet’s team. Danielle is the founder of Duffel of Dreams.

To come out and watch this group, and maybe other familiar names around Central Louisiana, the event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the softball game are $10.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.