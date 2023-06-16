Cody Ford’s celebrity softball game to feature pro athletes, KALB Sports Team

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The stars will be out in Pineville at the end of June for Cody Ford’s Celebrity Softball Game benefiting the Duffel of Dreams Organization.

The event on June 24 at Pineville High School will help raise awareness and funds for foster children in Central Louisiana.

Cody Ford, an offensive lineman with the Cincinnati Bengals, will bring several other NFL players down to Cenla to play in the softball game, including DJ Chark, John Leglue, Jaray Jenkins and Bobby Evans.

While most of the players on each team have current or recent athletic experience, the event will be a chance to see how the KALB Sports Team, consisting of Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison, fares against professional athletes. The KALB crew will be split up among the teams with Dylan playing on Ford’s team, while Elijah and Mary Margaret will be on Danielle Poteet’s team. Danielle is the founder of Duffel of Dreams.

To come out and watch this group, and maybe other familiar names around Central Louisiana, the event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the softball game are $10.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Info from all Louisiana driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Vehicle fire near Chopin
Truck catches fire near Chopin on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Red River Athletic Conference
LCU receives RRAC Sportsmanship Award for second year in a row
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes
LSU ace Paul Skenes wins College Baseball’s Best Player Award
Ederick Coleman, Jr. and Omarion Layssard
LCU Wildcats basketball team lands 2 Cenla stars on its roster
LCU Wildcats basketball team lands 2 Cenla stars on its roster