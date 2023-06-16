LSU’s Dylan Crews earns nation’s top collegiate hitter award

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Following one of the best seasons at the plate by any LSU hitter all-time, Tigers’ outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the winner of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

This award is given annually to the best collegiate hitter.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Florida and likely the No. 1 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, has a .434 batting average with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs. His batting average ranks third in all of college baseball.

Along with this recent honor, Crews was also named the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. Crews will be making his first appearance in the College World Series in the Tigers’ first matchup against Tennessee on Saturday, June 17.

The announcement comes after his teammate, Paul Skenes, racked up another national honor by being chosen as the Dick Howser Trophy, given out to the best collegiate baseball player.

