Pineville names Patrick Kelly as next girls’ basketball coach

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Lady Rebels basketball team has a new play caller joining them on the hardwood this season, Patrick Kelly.

Kelly is no stranger to the Pineville community, as he was an assistant coach for the Lady Rebels for eleven seasons along with being a biology teacher.

Coach Kelly said he believes timing is everything, and he could not pass up the opportunity to become the fourth head coach in the history of the girls’ basketball program.

“I believe that if you combine passion and hard work then the wins and losses will take care of themselves at the end,” said Kelly after being announced as the new head coach. “I feel like we have the right keys and right pieces here, it is just a matter of fine-tuning and making things work for our system.”

He is taking over the girls’ basketball program, which finished last season with an overall record of 8-20.

“There are definitely some nerves if I am being honest because you are stepping in behind some pretty big shoes,” said Kelly. “I feel like I have learned a lot from my predecessors. I was fortunate enough to be behind two of the three coaches here at Pineville High School. I feel like I am going to use the experience from that to help prepare me for my future endeavors in coaching.”

The Lady Rebels will step on the hardwood with their new coach this upcoming basketball season.

