RPSO warns of credit union scam

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of a credit union scam going to some phones through text messages.

If you receive the text pictured below on your phone or one similar, it is a scam! There is a legitimate credit union in North Louisiana, but they have nothing to do with it. RPSO has contacted them, and they confirmed that they are not involved and it is a scam.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you get this text, please delete it and do not give them any information. Never give any information that you did solicit.

