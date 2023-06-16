Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo

(KSLA) — Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex at night on June 16, downed trees on roads and homes and led to more power outages.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage in southwest Caddo Parish in the Four Forks area, which is where Yoshiko A. Smith, 28, and her 8-year-old son, Nikolus Little, were killed in the wake of storms back in December of 2022.

As of Friday morning, around 200,000 people in north Louisiana are without power, as well as close to 100,000 in east Texas.

[CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SWEPCO OUTAGE MAP]

A canopy collapsed on a Phillips 66 in Mansfield, La., damaging the gas station >> https://bit.ly/43I3Kel

Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex

An electrical fire was sparked by a fallen tree, nearly setting a home on fire >> https://bit.ly/43VAOPO

Another fire started at a commercial building on Fulton Street in Shreveport >> https://bit.ly/462Cwkd

First responders report to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Shreveport that trees have fallen on a couple of homes in the town of Lone Star in Morris County, Texas.

There are numerous reports of large trees down across Texas and Louisiana.

City officials encourage people to stay off the roads due to the number of downed powerlines. Shreveport officials have declared a weather emergency, and urge anyone who isn’t an essential employee to stay home from work.

[BUSINESS/SCHOOL CLOSURES]

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler released this statement Friday morning:

“Mayor Thomas Chandler confirms that Bossier City like surrounding cities in the region suffered extensive damage from the storm that passed through during the overnight and early morning. He expressed that he is “very Thankful” that no fatalities have been reported. He wants to inform and assure all citizens that all agencies and City Depts. are working diligently to restore our city and streets to a condition of safety. All citizens are asked to be careful and not run over downed power lines. The Bossier City Fire Dept. along with other City Depts. have crews out with chain saws clearing fallen trees and debris to allow safe passage and commute for our citizens. Also be reminded that our area is still under an extreme heat advisory, so as you are working outside in cleanup efforts make sure to drink plenty of water and remain hydrated. Our area encountered a major weather event and Mayor Chandler said that though everyone is doing all that they can he asks that our Citizens to be safe and patient as the work continues to restore safety and services.”

PHOTOS & VIDEOS OF DAMAGE:

Autoplay Caption

Widespread power outages are the result of multiple trees being felled, blocking roads in Camp County, Texas.

A portable building was blown over near Highway 154 at Kelsey Road west of Gilmer, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR WEATHER-RELATED PHOTOS AND VIDEOS:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.