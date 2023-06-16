State, national leaders gather for Louisiana VFW State Convention

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of veterans from all over Louisiana gathered to meet with other veterans at the Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention at the Holiday Inn Hotel in downtown Alexandria on June 16.

VFW leaders from around the state and nation talked about the success the organization has brought to veterans.

Former National VFW Commander-in-Chief William Thien spoke about why the VFW is beneficial for everyone, and why hiring veterans is a good choice.

“I think it makes us all a better person,” Thien said. “When you go in the military as a young person, the discipline is certainly important. Employers today look for veterans to hire because of what they’ve been through and what they understand and what they know.”

Issac Williams is a member of Louisiana VFW Post 8852 in Alexandria. He appreciates earning the Golden Anniversary Award for his post.

“It’s very special,” Williams said. “[This award] means a lot to us.”

Post 8852 is a non-profit organization that sits in the heart of Alexandria, providing support for veterans in the region.

To Issac, the award is more than just supporting post 8852.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for the VFW,” Williams said. “We’ve had past commanders way before me that’s done a lot for this post. I’m just honored to get that [award] in their names also.”

A former commander for Post 8852, Charlie Anderson said the VFW serves as a sanctuary for those who have made supreme sacrifices in the armed forces.

“[The VFW is] a place to return home, where you can find brothers that you can talk with who have shared a similar experience,” Anderson said.

Charlie always tries to reach out to veterans that need assistance, whether it is monetary or just support and welfare.

Many supporters respect the road these veterans take, especially Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“The experiences and the sacrifices, and the things that these people have gone through [is incredible],” Landry said. “They’ve gone out and become normal citizens. Some of them build businesses, some of them went back in the workforce, so it’s just great to be here.”

The convention rolls through until Sunday, June 18, with presentations, a memorial service and the installation of approximately 200 men and women officers.

