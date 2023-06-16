Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with Jesse Stallings

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers have made the trip to Omaha for the College World Series for the 19th time, the most in SEC history, and the second most in by any team in the country.

Leading up to the CWS, the KALB Sports Team is talking with former Tigers that have ties to Central Louisiana who all played a part in getting LSU to the World Series during their time with the Purple and Gold.

Jesse Stallings spoke on his experience reaching Omaha in 2015 and stepping on the mound during the College World Series under Paul Mainieri. Stallings played high school baseball at Grant and now is the head coach at Grant.

