Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
North Bayou Rapides Elementary Damage Suspects
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects who destroyed property at North Bayou Rapides Elementary
3 Cenla death row inmates request clemency

Latest News

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Alexandria Office of Motor Vehicles
WATCH: GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle holds press conference on OMV Cyber Attack
FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be...
‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights