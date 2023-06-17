Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with Warren Morris

It’s hard to mention LSU baseball without talking about Warren Morris’ iconic walk-off home run in the 1996 College World Series to lift LSU past Miami.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is hard to mention LSU baseball without talking about Warren Morris' iconic walk-off home run in the 1996 College World Series to lift LSU past Miami.

The Bolton alum helped deliver the Tigers’ 3rd championship at that time under Skip Bertman in what became one of the best “Where were you?” moments in sports history.

Since then, LSU has hoisted the national championship trophy three more times, the last coming in 2009. In this Talkin’ Tigers Baseball segment with Morris, he discussed playing under Bertman in the 90s, how his home run has become a great fishing story, and the connection between this year’s team with the rest of the championship winners.

