The town of Montgomery issues a boil advisory due to power outage

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Town of Montgomery has been placed under a boil advisory after a power outage.

Mayor of Montgomery, Delores LeBaron, said a power outage caused an issue at one of the town’s wells and repairs are underway.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

