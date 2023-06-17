The town of Montgomery issues a boil advisory due to power outage
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Town of Montgomery has been placed under a boil advisory after a power outage.
Mayor of Montgomery, Delores LeBaron, said a power outage caused an issue at one of the town’s wells and repairs are underway.
The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.
