The town of Montgomery issues a boil advisory due to power outage

Mayor Delores LeBaron said the advisory is in place until further notice.(MGN)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Town of Montgomery has been placed under a boil advisory after a power outage.

Mayor of Montgomery, Delores LeBaron, said a power outage caused an issue at one of the town’s wells and repairs are underway.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

