Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023

The win marks the second time in a row Miss Louisiana has hailed from Central Louisiana!
Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs
Miss Louisiana 2023 Makenzie Scroggs
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Miss Louisiana will remain a Central Louisiana native as Makenzie Scroggs was crowned Saturday in the 60th annual pageant.

Scroggs, a student at Northwestern State University from Marksville who graduated from Avoyelles Public Charter School, will head to Miss America in December 2023 to represent Louisiana. Scroggs came to the pageant as Miss Natchitoches City of Lights.

Scroggs’ social impact initiative is Being True to Being You, her own organization she started at 15 with the goal of raising confidence in young women and girls. She’s been able to talk to hundreds about the importance of confidence through her self-development workshops.

“If I could just impact one person’s life and make somebody feel better than when they started and build their confidence, than that would be an impact to me,” said Scroggs.

Scroggs’ win marks the second time in a row that Miss Louisiana has hailed from Central Louisiana - Gracie Reichman of Colfax took the crown in 2022. At last year’s competition, Scroggs was the runner-up for Miss Louisiana.

