Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in downtown Alexandria

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of residents gathered in downtown Alexandria on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.

Although the day has been celebrated since 1865, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Celebrations in Alexandria on Saturday began with a parade that started at Peabody High School and ended at the Alexandria Riverfront amphitheater where live music, vendors and activities were organized.

“It’s a holiday that we should be glad to have, it’s a national holiday but we have been celebrating Juneteenth for a long time but not nationally,” said Rodney Jones, aka Mr. Bowbowbow, who was DJ’ing the event. “The reason we celebrate Juneteenth is for the freedom of slaves. The slaves were free on that day so, that’s a day to celebrate and have a great time and think about the times when we weren’t free. Now that we are free, we can’t do anything but have a great time.”

Juneteenth celebrations and events have been organized for the community for the past 31 years by the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association, which pledged to continue the celebrations in the future.

On Monday, June 19, a Juneteenth prayer event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

