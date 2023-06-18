LSP investigating after man fatally shot by law enforcement in Pineville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation of a man fatally shot by law enforcement in Pineville Sunday (June 18). The man involved was being sought in connection to a homicide investigation in Alexandria.

LSP shared that it was contacted by the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a shooting involving police on Sunday morning.

According to LSP, officers with APD, Pineville Police, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Arbor Hill Senior Apartments on E. Shamrock Street in Pineville. At some point, LSP shared that the officers encountered the man and “an altercation ensued” leading to shots fired. The man was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld, but LSP said it will be released at a later time.

LSP shared that the man involved was being sought in connection to a Saturday night homicide investigation in Alexandria (KALB)

According to LSP, officers from APD, PPD, and RPSO were in Pineville looking for a man connected to a homicide investigation in Alexandria on Saturday.

“As far as I understand, there was a homicide investigation they had yesterday,” said LSP Master Trooper Casey Wallace with Troop E. “They were investigating that, which led them to the Pineville area to further that investigation. I don’t want to speak on their investigation.”

There was a crime scene Saturday night on Willow Glen Road in Alexandria. KALB has confirmed that one person died in the shooting, but whether there were other victims has not been released by APD.

KALB asked LSP for details on the Saturday incident, but troopers shared that it is APD’s investigation. So far, no information has been released by APD on the homicide, despite multiple attempts to contact the department and the City of Alexandria. Specifically, KALB has reached out to APD Chief Chad Gremillion and City of Alexandria Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Michael Caffery for details.

LSP shared that law enforcement encountered the man at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartments in Pineville (KALB)

As of Sunday afternoon, LSP is still on scene at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartments. LSP’s crime scene team out of Baton Rouge has been called to the area to help with the investigation.

The seniors living in the apartments were evacuated during the incident. Since LSP is still investigating the crime scene, there is no timeframe for when residents will be allowed to go back to Arbor Hill.

This is still an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated with any new information relating to both the Alexandria and Pineville incidents.

