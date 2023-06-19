APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police have released the name of the shooter in the deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting and confirmed that he was killed in an exchange with police Sunday, June 18, at a Pineville senior apartment complex.

Police said the suspect who was killed is Augusta Moore, 59, of Pineville.

The shooting took place at a home on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, where Lakeisha Hayward, 37, of San Antonio, Texas, was shot and killed and three others were shot and are in critical condition.

Investigators believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Moore and the people in the home after they all attended a funeral, in which Moore was a pallbearer. They also added that Moore had served a 28-year sentence in another state for killing his wife and that he used an illegally possessed weapon to “commit mass harm in Alexandria without warning.”

After that shooting, Moore fled to the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex on East Shamrock Street in Pineville, where APD, the Pineville Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office cornered him during a standoff that lasted several hours on Sunday, June 18. The city said that he exchanged gunfire with the officers in a “firefight” before being shot and killed by police.

The city confirmed it was an APD officer who hit Moore with the deadly shot. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting of the suspect. APD is investigating the shooting on Willow Glen River Road.

