England Airpark is asking for public feedback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - England Airpark and Community is asking for the public’s feedback about the area.

The Airpark is currently in the process of developing a “strategic plan” to help guide the future direction of the area and to identify what can be improved.

You can participate by filling out a short, anonymous survey. Your feedback can help the Airpark make plans for the future.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY. This should take about 10 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until Friday, July 7.

