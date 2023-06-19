Heat index rises as families find ways to stay cool

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just across every single season in Louisiana, heat and humidity pretty much mix every day. For residents in Central Louisiana, parks like Kees Park may be a good solution.

With heat indexes of over 100 degrees continuing to climb, families are taking advantage of the situation by spending time with their kids at the newly renovated Kees Park.

While the park is a great way to keep kids safe and cool, Kellie Lewis, Emergency Services Clinical Manager at Rapides Regional Medical Center, shared the importance of staying safe throughout the whole summer.

“A lot of people don’t think of the heat as a danger, but exhaustion can lead to heat stroke and dehydration,” Lewis said. “Oftentimes you don’t see it coming, so it’s very important to watch what you’re doing and monitor your heat exposure and stay hydrated and try to get as much shade as you can.

From a medical standpoint, heat exhaustion occurs when your body loses excessive amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating. A heat stroke is a serious medical emergency that occurs when your body is unable to control its internal temperature.

While Kees Park may be one solution to deal with this excessive heat, it is important to stay safe and understand that this heat may be around for a little longer than people expect.

Here are a few quick tips to stay safe this summer:

If your heart rate feels fast and you start to feel dizzy, seek shelter and grab some water to avoid being dehydrated. Take into consideration that while the temperature outside says one thing, the heat index is what you need to look for. Try to plan activities in the early morning or late afternoon, as those tend to be the coolest times of the day.

