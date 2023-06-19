LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead

A man that was last seen on Saturday, June 17, has been found dead according to the Hammond Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health said a “health standards investigation” into a mental health facility has been launched after an elderly man went missing and later turned up dead.

Police said that Huey P. Kennedy, 79, left the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond on Saturday, June 17, and was then reported missing.

Following a search for Kennedy, police announced he was found dead on Sunday, June 18.

Officials said an investigation was launched into the Oceans Behavioral Hospital. However, no specific details were released about what the investigation involves.

Authorities also haven’t released details about how Kennedy died.

Kennedy had been diagnosed with severe dementia, according to police.

Police said Kennedy’s eyes and cheeks were bruised. They added he also had stitches above his right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

