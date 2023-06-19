LSU sets new record in Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - There is a new record in the Jell-O Shot Challenge set by LSU baseball fans with some help from Raising Cane’s founder and Tiger alum Todd Graves.

Graves purchased $6,000 worth of shots for Tiger fans at Rocco’s.

Records are meant to be broken! All time team total ✅ All time overall total ✅ Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person ✅. @ToddGraves head fry cook from @raisingcanes out here supporting @LSUbaseball. Congrats on the new record. #RoccosOmaha #Cws2023 pic.twitter.com/jKi2aWEj4S — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

The shots are $5 each, with $1 going toward the team’s area food bank and 50 cents being donated to a food bank in Omaha.

