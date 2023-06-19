LSU sets new record in Jell-O Shot Challenge in Omaha

LSU faces Wake Forest in its second game of the College World Series but the Tigers have already claimed one title by breaking the Jell-O Shot Challenge record.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - There is a new record in the Jell-O Shot Challenge set by LSU baseball fans with some help from Raising Cane’s founder and Tiger alum Todd Graves.

Graves purchased $6,000 worth of shots for Tiger fans at Rocco’s.

The shots are $5 each, with $1 going toward the team’s area food bank and 50 cents being donated to a food bank in Omaha.

