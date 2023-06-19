New NOPD strategy resulting in more gun violation arrests

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has increased its enforcement of minor and felony gun offenses.

“The police department is doing something differently than they were doing a couple of years ago, which is firearm enforcement,” says Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

According to NOLA.com and The Times-Picayune, the NOPD arrested 240 people on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in all of last year, but 70% of those cases have yet to reach a conclusion with the DA’s office.

“What we’re seeing is that most of the misdemeanors cases are still pending and that’s to be understood,” says Goyeneche.

Goyeneche points out that misdemeanor cases rarely result in jail time, and he says the District Attorney’s Office is more often pursuing felony gun charges instead.

“The fact that the District Attorney’s Office, at the time of screening, may reject or refuse the misdemeanor charge and pursue the felony charge, I think is a strategic decision that I did when I was a prosecutor,” says Goyeneche.

TOP HEADLINES

Tropical Storm Bret forms, expected to become hurricane threat for Caribbean islands

LSU fans break CWS Jello Shot Challenge record

Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

Ponchatoula police conduct largest drug bust in city’s history, chief says

The chief of screening for the DA’s office, Andre Gaudin Jr., says the office is prioritizing crimes of violence, victim crimes, and crimes against society, in that order.

“And that’s the priorities for the police department as well. The police department recognizes that a person carrying a firearm are the people most likely to carry a firearm,” says Goyeneche.

According to the MCC, so far this year, the NOPD has made 262 felony gun arrests compared to 187 misdemeanor gun arrests. The misdemeanor arrests are likely first-time offenders.

“Even if they convict a first-time offender, you don’t got to jail for a misdemeanor offense. They usually get a slap on the wrist,” says Goyeneche.

He says the most important thing is that overall, the NOPD’s proactive approach to making more gun arrests is working.

“The fact that violent crime is down, I think, is in part contributed to this new strategy that’s in place by the police department,” says Goyeneche.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
Police at the scene of a stand off at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex in Pineville, La....
APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
Makenzie Scroggs being crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback

Latest News

Police at the scene of a stand off at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex in Pineville, La....
APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff
Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red...
Ville Platte man accused of using battery to shock fish on Red River
RPSO warns of credit union scam
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate