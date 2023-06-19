NSU combines programs into School of STEM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has reorganized academic units within the College of Arts and Sciences to create the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The School will include the Department of Biology and Microbiology, the Department of Engineering Technology, Division of Mathematics, Department of Physical Sciences and the Department of Veterinary Technology.

The new structure has several advantages for faculty, staff and students with streamlined administrative responsibilities, such as payroll, purchasing and academic advising, a single integrated system for personnel and budgetary decisions and better management of laboratories and classrooms in Bienvenu Hall, Fournet Hall, Kyser Hall and Williamson Hall.

“The new structure will enhance coordination and collaboration of course offerings and, more importantly, integrate the STEM subject areas into a single school with a cohesive, interdisciplinary and applied learning approach to STEM education,” said Dr. Francene Lemoine, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “This approach will be built on the pillars of problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and creativity that will be achieved using student-centered teaching methods focusing on hands-on learning rather than passive listening.”

Lemoine said the new structure will also demonstrate a unified STEM presence on campus that will impact external funding for educational and research initiatives.

The School of STEM “will illustrate the importance that NSU places on the support and expansion of STEM education and research,” she added.

“The School of STEM will be tasked with educating the next generation of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technologists,” said Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Our students will learn how to question, investigate, problem solve, interpret data and information, present ideas and listen to others with the end goal of being able to develop, support and analyze explanations.”

Information on academics at Northwestern State is available at https://www.nsula.edu/academics/.

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.