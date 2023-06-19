NSU combines programs into School of STEM

Biology faculty studied the capabilities of an anatomage table, a high-tech visualization...
Biology faculty studied the capabilities of an anatomage table, a high-tech visualization system for anatomy education.(Leah Jackson / NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has reorganized academic units within the College of Arts and Sciences to create the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The School will include the Department of Biology and Microbiology, the Department of Engineering Technology, Division of Mathematics, Department of Physical Sciences and the Department of Veterinary Technology. 

The new structure has several advantages for faculty, staff and students with streamlined administrative responsibilities, such as payroll, purchasing and academic advising, a single integrated system for personnel and budgetary decisions and better management of laboratories and classrooms in Bienvenu Hall, Fournet Hall, Kyser Hall and Williamson Hall.  

“The new structure will enhance coordination and collaboration of course offerings and, more importantly, integrate the STEM subject areas into a single school with a cohesive, interdisciplinary and applied learning approach to STEM education,” said Dr. Francene Lemoine, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “This approach will be built on the pillars of problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and creativity that will be achieved using student-centered teaching methods focusing on hands-on learning rather than passive listening.”  

Lemoine said the new structure will also demonstrate a unified STEM presence on campus that will impact external funding for educational and research initiatives.  

The School of STEM “will illustrate the importance that NSU places on the support and expansion of STEM education and research,” she added.  

“The School of STEM will be tasked with educating the next generation of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technologists,” said Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.  “Our students will learn how to question, investigate, problem solve, interpret data and information, present ideas and listen to others with the end goal of being able to develop, support and analyze explanations.”  

Information on academics at Northwestern State is available at https://www.nsula.edu/academics/

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
Makenzie Scroggs being crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
Juneteenth 2023 celebrations in Alexandria.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in downtown Alexandria
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police