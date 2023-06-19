VIDEO: Eunice man orders $1,000 worth of Jell-O shots for LSU fans

LSU fans try to break jello shot record
LSU fans try to break jello shot record
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Omaha, Neb. (KPLC) - Before and after tonight’s game, LSU fans will be trying to break the Jell-O shot record at a Nebraska eatery, and one fan has gone above and beyond.

Jacob Johnston of Eunice ordered $1,000 worth of Jell-O shots in one purchase – and filmed the transaction.

Every year, Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina in Omaha holds a contest to see which college world series fans will consume the most Jell-O shots throughout the tournament.

Ole Miss fans currently hold the record with more than 18,000 shots bought last year. But this year, after just a few days, Tiger fans are already past the 12,000 mark.

The money for Johnston’s impressive purchase was collected by fan group Cajun Tiger Tailgating.

“It’s a place to be because everybody wants their name to be up there with the Jell-O shots, especially LSU, so you have to participate. It’s a thing you have to do when you come here,” said Tigers fan Chad Bodin.

“You know we love any team that comes. We just know some teams bring the party. Some teams bring dancing in the street kind of party, and that’s LSU for sure,” said Pat McEvoy, the manager of Rocco’s.

LSU will face off against Wake Forest tonight at 6.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
Makenzie Scroggs being crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
Juneteenth 2023 celebrations in Alexandria.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in downtown Alexandria
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
ON CAM THERAPY FATHER'S DAY