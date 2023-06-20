Joe Burrow’s older brother, restaurant investor in Omaha, likes having LSU in CWS

Jamie Burrow, older brother of former LSU QB Joe Burrow, and Jacques Doucet
Jamie Burrow, older brother of former LSU QB Joe Burrow, and Jacques Doucet
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**NOTE: Full report coming up on WAFB at 6 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - Jamie Burrow is the older brother of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and an investor in one of the top restaurants in Omaha.

“The party really gets started when the Tigers are here,” said the elder Burrow.

He has lived in Omaha for more than two decades and is an investor in the restaurant, “The Early Bird.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
Police at the scene of a stand off at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex in Pineville, La....
APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback
Makenzie Scroggs being crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023