Pineville High School senior creates drop boxes to retire American flags

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville High School senior has created a drop box to help properly retire American flags.

Nathan Price built three wooden boxes for his Boy Scouts Eagle Service Project and placed them throughout Rapides Parish.

You can find a box at the Utility Payment Office at Pineville City Hall, the Libuse Library and the Ball Town Hall.

Flags placed in the box will be retired and disposed of properly.

Those boxes come at a fitting time, too. Just last week was “Flag Day” and according to the Department of Defense, many flag disposal ceremonies are often held on that day.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.