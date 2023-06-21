7 years after deadly crash, Ball man pleads guilty to separate DWI charge

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball man who pleaded “no contest” to negligent homicide in 2016 for a car crash in which he was impaired, that killed his 16-year-old passenger, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a second-offense DWI connected to a different arrest last summer.

Micah Baden, 31, faced charges of “DWI second offense” and “careless operation of a vehicle” which are both misdemeanors.

Baden was arrested last August by Louisiana State Police for DWI third offense. That became a charge of DWI second offense due to one other prior DWI conviction back in 2012. In the August arrest, he had a BAC of 0.141%.

So, he pleaded guilty as charged on Wednesday to DWI second offense, and the careless operation charge was dismissed.

Judge John Davidson sentenced him to five months in the parish prison. He’ll receive credit for time served, which is standard.

Baden was represented by public defender Phillip Robinson. Assistant District Attorney David Stone prosecuted.

After Baden’s arrest last year, the family of Chloe James, the young woman who was killed in 2016, protested outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Chloe’s grandfather told News Channel 5 at the time that he did not believe that justice was served because Baden spent little time in prison before being released on probation.

After he was released, Baden was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery with a child present and a probation violation, which sent him back to prison to serve out his original sentence for negligent homicide.

