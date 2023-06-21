Alexandria’s Teen Center closing for inspections

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria has been engaged in assessing recreation assets. As a result, the Teen Center (formerly, the Boys & Girls Club) is being closed for inspection, thorough cleaning, and needed repairs. Mayor Jacques Roy made a visual inspection of the Center on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and directed these actions.

Community Services will make an announcement on the re-location of the following programs:

STEM-NOLA program

Summer Enrichment Camp

Pickle-ball play

