Alexandria’s Teen Center closing for inspections

(Source: City of Alexandria)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria has been engaged in assessing recreation assets. As a result, the Teen Center (formerly, the Boys & Girls Club) is being closed for inspection, thorough cleaning, and needed repairs. Mayor Jacques Roy made a visual inspection of the Center on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and directed these actions.

Community Services will make an announcement on the re-location of the following programs:

  • STEM-NOLA program
  • Summer Enrichment Camp
  • Pickle-ball play

