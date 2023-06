(KALB) - Viewers have submitted several images of baseball size hail from around Central Louisiana on June 20. If you have any images you would like to share, add them to the gallery located at the bottom of this page.

(Viewer-summited)

(Viewer-summited)

(Viewer-summited)

(Viewer-summited)

