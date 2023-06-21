Former ASH, LSU Pitcher Matthew Beck breaks down Tigers’ win over Tennessee in CWS

Beck discussed the gutsy performance by the pitching staff to keep LSU's season alive
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU’s bullpen arms came in clutch in the biggest game for the Tigers to keep the season and goals of playing in a national championship alive for the Purple & Gold.

Nate Ackenhausen started his first game of the season for the Tigers’ against Tennessee and delivered the longest outing in his Tiger career. Ackenhousen three six innings of shut-out ball. In relief, Riley Cooper came into the game and completed the shutout with three scoreless innings.

Former ASH and LSU pitcher Matthew Beck, a power arm in the bullpen for the Tigers, joined KALB Sports Anchor Dylan Domangue following LSU’s 5-0 victory to break down the gutsy performance from the pitching staff.

Beck was a member of the 2017 Tiger team that made it to the College World Series. That season, LSU lost the second game in the CWS, just like the 2023 squad, but rallied back to win three straight games to avoid elimination and reach the finals.

This year’s team needs to win two games against Wake Forest starting Wednesday, June 21, to play for a national championship next week.

