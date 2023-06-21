La. health department says a $100 million budget cut could be seven times larger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has warned that a $100 million budget cut approved in the final minutes of the legislative session could result in a reduction of nearly a billion dollars, once federal matching funds are taken into account.

On June 8, the final day of the legislative session, the $100 million cut to LDH was announced, despite the state government’s financial stability. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee convened on June 20 to delve into the implications of the reduction, particularly for the department and the individuals reliant on LDH services.

“It seems like a major, major surprise that this happened in such a budget surplus,” said Senator Fred Mills (R-New Iberia), the committee chair.

Governor John Bel Edwards, less than an hour after the legislative session ended, emphasized that the $100 million cut would not only impact LDH but would also lead to a loss of federal funds. LDH Secretary Stephen Russo echoed this sentiment before the Senate committee.

“A hundred million dollars, once again when you’re talking about a $20 billion program or the overall budget for LDH may not sound big, however, because of match rates when you roll in the expansion match rate, regular match rates, DISH match rates, they’re kind of all over the place, which also makes this somewhat complex. You’re looking overall at around $400 million to a $700 million total impact depending upon where the reductions come,” said Russo.

Among the areas that LDH identifies as potential targets for cuts are community behavioral health services. Concerns were raised during the committee meeting about how these reductions would affect the general public.

“So, we cut $31.2 million. What does that do, what happens?” said Senator Jay Luneau (D-Alexandria).

Russo replied, “You’re going to have 31,000 substance use disorder recipients, and 250 providers that are recipients will not get those needed services. Those providers are not going to be getting that revenue stream.”

The impact of the budget cuts is not limited to behavioral health services. The Pediatric Day Healthcare Center and nursing homes are also expected to face adverse effects.

“If we’re not rebased, we’re not going to be able to admit new patients at the level we’re able to do it, if at all, because we’re not going to be able to pay them,” Mark Berger, representing the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, testified before the Senate committee.

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux (D-Lafayette) said some lawmakers apparently do not realize what such a cut would mean for the department.

“We have failed. We haven’t convinced the legislature that a hundred million out of a $20 billion dollar budget is a hell of a lot of damn money,” said Boudreaux. “Close a couple of hospitals, shut down some nursing homes, and let’s see how big that is.”

LDH warns that if forced to cut services, more Louisiana residents will resort to seeking healthcare in emergency rooms, resulting in higher costs.

Sen. Bodi White (R-Baton Rouge) urged the governor to block the $100 million cut, claiming he did not fully comprehend the implications of his vote as the session concluded.

“We’re in a jam. I pray the governor vetoes this. I’m going to call him personally and talk to him, but I think we did some things that should never have been done, especially when you have surpluses like this. And I take part responsibility,” said White. “I signed that conference committee report with two minutes to go before six, but I didn’t have much time and I had no idea what was in it. I trusted my fellow legislators from the other side and obviously should not have.”

Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) is not convinced the impact of the cuts would be what LDH thinks.

“The ability for us to accurately forecast, you know, when you’re forecasting all of these different line items, how accurate are you able to forecast?” she asked.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to Governor Edwards, urging him to intervene and prevent the cut to LDH.

