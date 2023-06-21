La. man facing sex charges after trying to meet up with predator hunters posing as 12-year-old, police say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A St. Martinville man was arrested on a number of sex charges after a child predator hunting sting, according to police.

An organization called Predator Poachers posed as a 12-year-old girl online to find child predators, said Det. Ken Handy of the Lafayette Police Department. Jerry Case Jr., 46, allegedly arranged to meet up with the girl.

The organization called police to Terminal Drive in Lafayette, where the suspect thought he was meeting the child Monday night, Det. Handy said. Police took Case into custody, and after an investigation, he was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Case faces the following charges:

  • Felony indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile
  • Sexual abuse with an animal
  • Pornography involving juveniles.

Handy asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

