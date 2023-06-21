Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers to host 2nd annual Backpack Giveaway event for Louisiana students

(Credit: KALB)
By Rachel Howell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Laborde Earles is giving away hundreds of backpacks to children across Central Louisiana and Iberia Parish through its 2nd Annual Project Backpack event. The firm recognizes the power of education and creating a bright future for Louisiana children. Each backpack given away will be stuffed with school supplies to ready students for the new school year. Applications are open to students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade. The deadline to apply is July 14, 2023.

The giveaway event will take place in Alexandria, Marksville, and Bunkie on July 28, 2023, and in New Iberia on July 29, 2023. Parents and students of all backgrounds will be able to pick up their brand-new backpacks in one of these four locations.

“One of our firm’s core values is ‘Community,’ and what better way to expand upon this value than by giving back to our community through the children,” said partner Digger Earles. “Everything is more expensive today than it was last year, and we were honored to give back and lessen the burden of back-to-school expenses that parents must bear.”

David Laborde added that he and Digger are both community-centered partners, “We’ve made a concerted effort to be mindful of those in need and to contribute in any way that we believe that we can have a positive impact.”

For more information on Laborde Earles and how to apply for a new backpack, visit OnMySide.com/project-backpack-applications/

