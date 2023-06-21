The ‘Lend Me Your Ear’ forum is creating a space for dialogue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ‘Lend Me Your Ear’ is a forum different than most, to create a space where young people sat on the panel and addressed parents, community leaders and others in charge about the struggles they encounter on a regular basis.

‘Lend Me Your Ear’ lent youth the platform they wanted, to convey the message they needed heard.

Passing the mic around the table, one by one they told stories of running away, making bad decisions and addressing their lack of resources, resources they said would help curve some of the negative things they deal with, sometimes daily.

“Extra help outside of school in the summertime,” explained Dennis Davis, a sophomore at Peabody High School. “Instead of being in the streets doing nothing and risk possibly fighting for your life.”

That response echoed time, and time again.

“What I want to see changed is more programs for the kids and a better community,” added Marcus Hampton, a fifth-grade student at Horseshoe Drive Elementary.

Organizers lent a unique perspective, sharing stories of their past and lending a hand to the resources that helped them.

“So, if they get those skills and those tools from mental health and from therapy in order to cope with life, I think that will play a big part,” said Dominique Teasley, who helped organize the forum.

Some spoke urging others to continue the dialogue.

“Giving them the space to talk,” said Jarvis Fountaine, another organizer. “Let them know that we care about them, they have our attention and they are being heard. They are a part of something.”

‘Lend Me Your Ear’ was a subtle call to action by the amplified voices that are key to building a stronger more inclusive society.

“We know change doesn’t happen overnight,” said Tyra Batiste, a student in attendance. “But once we start working towards that, we’re going to see change.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.