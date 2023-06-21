Pineville resident works to transform Main Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Brick by brick, one Pineville resident is transforming the city’s main street landscape and hoping the change preserves a part of the city’s rich history.

Political advertising is Jorge Rocha’s nine to five, but when he steps out of his office and onto Pineville’s Main Street, Rocha said revitalization is the word of the day.

A native of Venezuela, Rocha married a local, settled in Pineville and began investing.

To date, Rocha owns four buildings on or just off Main Street, the Ad Central Building, a former beauty supply store, a building that started off as a theater in the 1950s and later housed Big Al’s Guns and the former SMG radio station.

Rocha said he loves his city and when you love something, you want to see it grow and flourish.

”No matter where you live, it’s always going to be a work in progress, but if you own it and you learn to love your people and the place where you live, it’s going to thrive,” he said. “So yeah, Pineville is home, and Pineville also means opportunity and just good people in general.”

With every brick laid, Pineville’s Main Street is regaining a little more of its culture, commerce and community.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive, really,” added Rocha regarding the community response.

It is a metamorphosis Rocha said the city is embracing.

“The city and the administration, everybody is there to support you, but they can only do so much.”

Rocha said his investments will soon yield results. For now, he is tight-lipped about what the future businesses will be but said it is certainly more than aesthetics and hopes to open the doors on his first business by the end of the year.

“By the time my son is in high school, he can look and enjoy all these things that have come to Pineville,” said Rocha. “Starting from Wayback’s Arcade, all the way to the bridge.”

Rocha’s commitment reminds us that change starts with a single vision, and with collective efforts, it can blossom into reality.

