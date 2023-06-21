Rep. Kildee introduces bill to provide access to health care for veterans exposed to PFAS chemicals

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New federal legislation unveiled in Washington on Wednesday would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health care for veterans with conditions linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) chemical contamination at military sites.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased risk of some types cancer and other health issues. But Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) says we’ve only learned about the full extent of what the exposure does to people in the last few years. Now he is trying to pass the Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act. It would allow the VA to provide medical treatment and disability payments for PFAS exposure at military bases.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI)

“What the legislation would do would be determined that those conditions related to our exposure would be treated as service connected issues, service connected health problems. That opens up access to immediate health care through the VA and also disability benefits that a veteran might be eligible for,” said Congressman Kildee.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Please dispose of those batteries at proper locations.
Officials warn not to throw away batteries in the trash - here’s why
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Police at the scene of a stand off at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex in Pineville, La....
APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff
Alexandria crews work to restore power after severe thunderstorms
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback

Latest News

Rep. Kildee Introduces Bill to Provide Access to Health Care for Veterans Exposed to PFAS Chemicals
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say