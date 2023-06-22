AMOA seeking artists for outdoor sculpture near levee

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMOA) is looking for its next outdoor sculpture.

A “call-to-artists” has been issued by the museum for a sculpture that will be erected on the museum grounds. In addition, they are looking for a fence-like structure to block the view of a transformer box and provide a more aesthetically pleasing border to the levee side of the parking lot.

Recycled materials that are suitable for outdoor public sculptures, like metal and glass, should be used in sculptures. Although other materials might be used, recycled or repurposed materials must be present. The foundation of the sculpture should be supported by posts or legs that are buried in the ground at the base of the levee next to the parking lot.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. They are allocating $10,000 to the museum for the artwork. Executive Director Catherine Pears said AMOA has received local and regional grants, but this is the first national grant the museum has received.

“Without this grant, we would not be doing this project,” Pears said. “When you write grants, you envision what’s possible, and then if you’re not funded, then sometimes you have to draw back those dreams. In this case, we were able to move forward which is really exciting.”

An organically shaped design is preferred to a straight fence. The piece does not have to be opaque, but it should focus the viewer’s attention on it rather than what is visible behind the sculpture. It is encouraged to involve volunteers in the creation and installation.

A committee made up of members of the museum’s curatorial staff, the board chair, a representative from LSUA, and an architect from Barron, Heinberg & Brocato Architects (the firm that created the museum’s contemporary addition, as well as the levee restoration project that is currently working on improvements behind the installation), will choose the winning proposal.

Proposals should be emailed to catherine@themuseum.org and should include the following:

A bio and resume including any similar projects

A narrative description of the proposed work including the process and materials used.

A timeline for creation and installation

Images of the envisioned piece, either computer-generated or hand drawn and scanned

A budget not to exceed $10,000 including artist fee, materials, and installation

More information on the project:

Proposals due: August 15, 2023

Selection made: September 1, 2023

Notification: September 8, 2023

Completion/Unveiling date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

