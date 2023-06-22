Developing: High-speed chase ends at Texas Avenue, Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are looking into a high-speed chase that ended in the area of Texas Avenue and Monroe Street in Alexandria this evening.

We are told the chase ended there when the vehicle being pursued crashed into a telephone pole.

Drivers should avoid the area as many police officers are active on the scene.

Stay with us for any updates on the matter.

KALB’s Dylan Domangue was live on the scene:

