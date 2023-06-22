Georgia man arraigned on manslaughter charge for Magnolia Street shooting in Alexandria

Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Desmond Lamonte Clowers(APD)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Forsyth, Georgia man has entered a “not guilty” plea to a manslaughter charge that stemmed from a deadly Jan. 20, 2023 shooting on Magnolia Street in Alexandria. It was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Desmond Clowers, Sr., 45, is accused of shooting and killing Alfred King, 34, of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Magnolia Street shortly after 1 a.m. that morning for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found King on the ground in front of the apartments on the street. He died at the hospital.

Clowers was tracked down in Baton Rouge on February 8 and sent back to Rapides Parish. He was initially booked on a count of second-degree murder. When the case went to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Clowers was charged with manslaughter. He remains in the Rapides Parish jail on a $2,000,000 bond.

A pretrial is scheduled for July 10.

Clowers is represented by Myles Johnson. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

