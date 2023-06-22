LDH confirms 1 storm-related death in Caddo Parish

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed one storm-related death in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish coroner confirmed the death of a 62-year-old female who was discovered on June 21 in an area that did not have power for an extended period of time. The cause was heat-related.

The coroner has confirmed this death is storm-related.

This is the first death due to this storm event.

