Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi

(KALB/WLBT) - Two people with ties to Cenla have been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after a shooting that took place at a hotel in McComb, Mississippi on Wednesday night, according to our sister station, WLBT.

News Channel 5 has learned that the alleged suspect, Danny Prenell, Jr., is the pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville. Both Prenell, Jr., and his wife, the victim, Gabrielle Prenell, were taken UMMC. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off of Interstate 55.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy spoke with WLBT and confirmed that the two people that were shot are married to one another. WLBT was told that Prenell, Jr. shot himself after shooting his wife.

Chief Cloy also told WLBT that they had several children as well who were placed in CPS custody.

According to Facebook, Prenell, Jr. was a former deputy with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

