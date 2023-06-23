APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder

Andrew D. Howard
Andrew D. Howard(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect wanted for home invasion and attempted first degree murder.

APD responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive on June 23 around 12:48 a.m. after a report of someone forcing his way inside and shooting a 25-year-old victim. The victim and another occupant left the apartment on foot and called APD. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew D. Howard, 34, of Alexandria. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident or know where Howard might be, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Deshawn West
High-speed chase ends at Texas Avenue, Levin Street in Alexandria; suspects arrested
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Georgia man arraigned on manslaughter charge for Magnolia Street shooting in Alexandria
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Latest News

The Peach Cobbler Factory
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Louisiana Supreme Court orders Linda Frickey murder defendants to stand trial this year
Frickey family awaits new trial date following Louisiana Supreme Court ruling
The Cenla Author's Club witnessed a meeting of historical significance.
Renowned author Warren Perrin stops in Cenla, discusses efforts for historical justice
Renowned author Warren Perrin stops in Cenla, discusses efforts for historical justice