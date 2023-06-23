APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect wanted for home invasion and attempted first degree murder.

APD responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive on June 23 around 12:48 a.m. after a report of someone forcing his way inside and shooting a 25-year-old victim. The victim and another occupant left the apartment on foot and called APD. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew D. Howard, 34, of Alexandria. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident or know where Howard might be, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

