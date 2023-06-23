Bolton introduces new head football coach

Clint Dean takes over Bolton High School football program
Clint Dean takes over Bolton High School football program
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the second time in as many years, Bolton High School will enter the football season with a new head coach.

Just a few months before the start of the high school football season, Bolton named Clint Dean as the next football coach. Dean steps into his first high school head coaching job after spending the last two seasons at Northwood as a defensive line and co-defensive coordinator.

Dean also spent time at Scott M. Brame Middle School where he helped in the development of current LSU football player Jacobian Guillory.

“I got that phone call, and it was just wow because it happened so fast my head is still kind of spinning,” said Dean. “I am planning on trying to get as many kids to get out and plan as I can.”

Bolton is the 11th school from Central Louisiana to name a new head coach this offseason.

Bolton also hired Kenny Hudson as the next Bears’ baseball coach.

