LCU Wildcats will host a camp at Pineville for graduated seniors

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will host a camp on June 24 for graduated seniors.

The camp will take place at Pineville High School at 9 a.m.

Athletes will need to bring a physical, transcripts and 60 dollars to participate.

Scholarships can be given out at the end of the camp, more information on the camp will be shared below.

