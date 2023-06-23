LCU Wildcats will host a camp at Pineville for graduated seniors
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will host a camp on June 24 for graduated seniors.
The camp will take place at Pineville High School at 9 a.m.
Athletes will need to bring a physical, transcripts and 60 dollars to participate.
Scholarships can be given out at the end of the camp, more information on the camp will be shared below.
<
Unsigned event this Saturday. We still have open spots. @CoachMason1906 @zackb_122 pic.twitter.com/PAw77Q0Etx— LCU Men's Basketball (@LCU_MBSK) June 20, 2023
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.