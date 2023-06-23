McDonald’s debuts new jalapeno burgers

Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC
Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC(McDonald's)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - McDonald’s is rolling out a spicier, cheesier take on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese with the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC.

These limited-time menu items feature a signature, 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño slices. They’re topped off with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Starting Monday, July 10, you can head over to any participating McDonald’s location.

