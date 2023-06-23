‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has announced that a building has been chosen for their Alexandria location.
They will be located at 5913 Provine Place, Suite A. The building is currently under construction at this time.
A date for the grand opening has not yet been announced.
