Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for public feedback

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s opinion on how the office is doing with serving the parish.

RPSO shared a post on its Facebook page asking the community to share its thoughts in a confidential online survey.

They welcome all suggestions and state that your comments will not be published anywhere. After review, they will follow up with you if requested.

Click here to access the survey.

