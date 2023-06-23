Renowned author Warren Perrin stops in Cenla, discusses efforts for historical justice

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Renowned author Warren Perrin made a special stop in Cenla to discuss his efforts for historical justice.

The Cenla Author’s Club, known for its literary engagements, witnessed a meeting of historical significance. The Thursday, June 22, gathering focused on Perrin’s mission to secure an apology from Queen Elizabeth II for the mistreatment of Cajuns in the 1700s.

“It’s never too late to address a wrong,” said Perrin. “I launched a petition, which is a lawsuit against the Queen, I asked for no money. I asked for the recognition of our good name.”

In the mid-1700s, Cajuns in Nova Scotia were banished from their lands, costing them their property, homes as well as many lives. In 1990, Perrin began his efforts toward acknowledgment of the struggles of Cajuns.

Perrin believes that an apology was an essential step toward healing and fostering understanding within the culture.

“On December 9, 2003, Queen Elizabeth signed the royal proclamation acknowledging the wrongs to my ancestors,” explained Perrin.

Attendees listened intently, reflecting on Perrin’s call for reconciliation, and applying it to their own ancestral struggles.

“As a Black American or African American, I appreciate any peoples that can come to America and try to better themselves,” said Gregory Hall, a member of the club. “That attracted me right there, right off the bat.”

The meeting serves as a powerful reminder that addressing past grievances helps promote a more inclusive future.

