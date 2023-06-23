Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald’s customers in Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - This McDonald’s offers service like no other – Rosetta the McRobot brings customers’ food right to their tables.

At this Jennings restaurant, you can place your order inside and receive a buzzer, and Rosetta will be on her way with your meal.

“We’ve gotten great feedback from it,” said general manager Melinda Crochet. “Our customers love it, our crew people love it. It’s like a part of the family. We even named her Rosetta. She was part of our McDonald’s family, so our customers just feel at ease with her.”

The McRobot is one of five robots that have made their way to fast food service as many restaurants around the country struggle to stay fully staffed.

