Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald’s customers in Jennings

Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald's customers in Jennings
Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald's customers in Jennings
By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - This McDonald’s offers service like no other – Rosetta the McRobot brings customers’ food right to their tables.

At this Jennings restaurant, you can place your order inside and receive a buzzer, and Rosetta will be on her way with your meal.

“We’ve gotten great feedback from it,” said general manager Melinda Crochet. “Our customers love it, our crew people love it. It’s like a part of the family. We even named her Rosetta. She was part of our McDonald’s family, so our customers just feel at ease with her.”

The McRobot is one of five robots that have made their way to fast food service as many restaurants around the country struggle to stay fully staffed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Deshawn West
High-speed chase ends at Texas Avenue, Levin Street in Alexandria; suspects arrested
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The Peach Cobbler Factory
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Georgia man arraigned on manslaughter charge for Magnolia Street shooting in Alexandria

Latest News

Sweet Joy Bakery opens in Pineville
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder
The bakery is a family-run business, owned by Cindy Price.
Sweet Joy Bakery opens in Pineville
Allen Parish School Board deadlocks for the 5th time
Deadlocked Allen School Board meeting Monday to consider interim superintendent