Saturday is ‘LSU baseball day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, June 24, is “LSU Baseball Day” in Louisiana.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the proclamation in honor of LSU baseball’s return to the NCAA College World Series Finals for the first time since 2017.

Ardoin is encouraging all Louisianans to wear purple and gold on Saturday to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.

LSU’s baseball team is making its eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament finals, and its first appearance since 2017.

The Tigers have a record of 52-16 so far, with players like National Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes setting the school strikeout record, and both Skenes and Dylan Crews being finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

