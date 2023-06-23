Sweet Joy Bakery opens in Pineville

The popular bakery opened its doors on Tuesday, June 20
The bakery is a family-run business, owned by Cindy Price.
By Colin Vedros
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Sweet Joy Bakery opened its doors on Tuesday, June 20, at its new place, located at 3324 Military Highway.

The bakery is a family-run business, owned by Cindy Price. Sweet Joy Bakery started in 2016 after Price and her family served baked goods from their home.

Sweet Joy serves cake, cheesecake, cupcakes, pies, year-round king cakes and specialty treats. They are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon and closed on Sundays.

Customers can visit their website by clicking HERE.

